Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,170 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.14% of Peoples Bancorp worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $899.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

