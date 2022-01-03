Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Increases By 880.0%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 880.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of AGFMF remained flat at $$6.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

