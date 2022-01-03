Short Interest in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Decreases By 99.3%

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ASPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $193,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.