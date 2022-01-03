Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Expands By 69.6%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon by 38.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avalon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalon in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalon by 55.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Avalon stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 36,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

