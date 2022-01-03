Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Increases By 75.0%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ BKEPP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

