Short Interest in China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Expands By 76.5%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,702,100 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 1,531,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,078.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CHFFF remained flat at $$0.77 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

