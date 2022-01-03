Short Interest in Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Declines By 99.5%

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the November 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Euro Manganese stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

