Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Increases By 3,280.7%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, an increase of 3,280.7% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,573,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXXA stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.07. 11,659,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,290,384. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Exxe Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

