Short Interest in Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) Expands By 909.1%

Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 909.1% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Gaming Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Global Gaming Technologies Company Profile

Global Gaming Technologies Corp., a gaming industry holding company, engages in the eSports, mobile and console games, and digital interactive entertainment businesses. It publishes mobile games; offers St. Noire, a cinematic board game; and provides Gamesquare, a video game API solution that enables electronic sports games, as well as operates eSports betting platform.

