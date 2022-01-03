Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Decreases By 88.9%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTLZF remained flat at $$1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

