Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Drops By 89.5%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the November 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IPNFF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,120. ImagineAR has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.