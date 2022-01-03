Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Drops By 97.1%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGI. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

LGI traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,135. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5927 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

