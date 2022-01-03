Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Increases By 74.3%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the November 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY remained flat at $$20.62 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

