Short Interest in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Expands By 76.8%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,030,000 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the November 30th total of 42,440,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,180,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

NASDAQ LCID traded up 3.09 on Monday, hitting 41.14. 1,179,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,665,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 42.37. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 10.00 and a fifty-two week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.