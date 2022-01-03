Short Interest in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Expands By 76.8%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,030,000 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the November 30th total of 42,440,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,180,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lucid Group
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
