Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Expands By 2,088.5%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 2,088.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 1,297.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 104,921 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Systelligence LLC increased its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $396,000.

Shares of GENY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $1.496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $5.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%.

