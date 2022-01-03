Short Interest in Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Declines By 100.0%

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 349,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rennova Health has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Get Rennova Health alerts:

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.