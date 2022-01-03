Short Interest in Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Expands By 416.9%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 416.9% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:HYHDF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. 493,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Sixty Six Capital has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
Sixty Six Capital Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.