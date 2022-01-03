Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Rises By 102.3%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.5 days.

OTCMKTS THLEF traded up $4.15 on Monday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776. Thales has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.