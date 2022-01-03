Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Expands By 75.9%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the November 30th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:VSTA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.25. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,340. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($999.00) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 58,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,644,000. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

