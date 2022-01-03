Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Expands By 75.9%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the November 30th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ:VSTA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.25. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,340. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($999.00) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
