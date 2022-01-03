SifChain Achieves Market Cap of $76.02 Million (erowan)

SifChain (CURRENCY:erowan) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. SifChain has a total market cap of $76.02 million and $294,419.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SifChain has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SifChain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005473 BTC.

SifChain Coin Profile

SifChain (CRYPTO:erowan) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,237,703,332 coins and its circulating supply is 509,371,719 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

Buying and Selling SifChain

