Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,264,000 after purchasing an additional 161,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $323.47 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $132.05 and a 12 month high of $342.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.20.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.62.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

