SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Down 93.5% in December

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SING remained flat at $$0.07 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 577,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,569. SinglePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

