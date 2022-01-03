Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIXGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIXGF opened at $136.00 on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.