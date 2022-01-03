Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,770 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $70,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $155.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.84.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

