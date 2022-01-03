SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CWYUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of CWYUF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $27.18.
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.
