SmileyCoin (SMLY) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $232,179.60 and $4.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

