Smith Salley & Associates Has $223,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $283.08 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.35 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.37.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

