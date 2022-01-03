Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

SNMRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale lowered Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS:SNMRF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.81. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. Snam has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

