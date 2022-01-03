Snider Financial Group Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.6% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $223,059,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $201.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day moving average is $218.93. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

