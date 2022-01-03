Snider Financial Group Invests $1.62 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Snider Financial Group bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98.7% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 98,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $133.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

