Snider Financial Group Purchases 17,119 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Snider Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.9% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 26.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $364.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

