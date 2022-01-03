Snider Financial Group Raises Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

Shares of IAC opened at $130.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

