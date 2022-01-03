Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Shares Gap Down to $4.09

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.98. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands.

OTMO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTMO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 29.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 109,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

