Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 42.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

