Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $66,588,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 699,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,089,441. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

