Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $498,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $813,264. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

