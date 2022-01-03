Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,123 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after buying an additional 3,686,847 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1,904.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,101,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 1,996,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.