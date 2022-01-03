SPC Financial Inc. Sells 24,324 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Shares of GE stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

