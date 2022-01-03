SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,805 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

BWX opened at $28.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

