SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $165,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average is $167.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

