SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 406,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.21.

