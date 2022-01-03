SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $25,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 116.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.50 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37.

