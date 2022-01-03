Splinterlands (SPS) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00063620 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.07 or 0.08063918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00074650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.50 or 1.00059030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

