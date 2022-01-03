Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 4.6%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares traded down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.03 and last traded at $86.48. 963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 505,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -183.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $103,492.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,613 shares of company stock worth $20,730,056. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

