SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Million

Brokerages expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post $7.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $10.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $22.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $24.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.52 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 million.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after purchasing an additional 223,993 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 317,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 520,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQZ traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 2,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,655. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

