srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $350,233.03 and $2,162.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.58 or 0.08075937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00075355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,198.72 or 1.00064312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007315 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using US dollars.

