SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $136,000 Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 137.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

