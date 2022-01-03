SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $146,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,567,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $47.98 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.