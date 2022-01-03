SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $44,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 69.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Li Auto by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Nomura started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.03.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

