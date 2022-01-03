SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in XPeng by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after buying an additional 3,116,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in XPeng by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 2,317,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPEV opened at $50.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

